Bookmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Adley Rutschman and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ober Stats

The Twins' Bailey Ober (5-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 6.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 6.0 8 3 3 4 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has recorded 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .215/.309/.453 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has collected 67 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He's slashing .226/.300/.407 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 walks and 37 RBI (87 total hits).

He has a .274/.378/.420 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .266/.332/.478 slash line on the year.

Santander takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with three doubles and four walks.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

