Twins vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 7
Edouard Julien carries a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (45-43) game against the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Target Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-4) to the mound, while Cole Irvin (1-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles.
Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 6.32 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- Ober (5-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 4.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .952 in 13 games this season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Bailey Ober vs. Orioles
- The Orioles rank ninth in MLB with 418 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 101 home runs (14th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-23 in seven innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
- Irvin has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.
- Irvin enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cole Irvin vs. Twins
- The opposing Twins offense has a collective .233 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 687 total hits and 21st in MLB play with 375 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and are eighth in all of MLB with 114 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Irvin has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .300.
