Edouard Julien carries a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (45-43) game against the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-4) to the mound, while Cole Irvin (1-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 6.32 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (5-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 4.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .952 in 13 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Bailey Ober vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank ninth in MLB with 418 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 101 home runs (14th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-23 in seven innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.

Irvin has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Irvin enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cole Irvin vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .233 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 687 total hits and 21st in MLB play with 375 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and are eighth in all of MLB with 114 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Irvin has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .300.

