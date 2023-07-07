Hyo Joo Kim heads the leaderboard of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links after one round of play, with a score of -4. Second round action resumes in Pebble Beach, California, watch to see how the event plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Par 72/6,509 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Hyo Joo Kim 1st -4 68 Xiyu Lin 1st -4 68 Bailey Tardy 3rd -3 69 Nasa Hataoka 3rd -3 69 Aine Donegan 3rd -3 69

U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 5:02 PM ET Hole 1 Xiyu Lin (-4/1st), Hye-jin Choi (+7/124th), Carlota Ciganda (+2/39th) 11:50 AM ET Hole 10 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/13th), Rose Zhang (+2/39th), Lydia Ko (+4/83rd) 11:39 AM ET Hole 10 Jennifer Kupcho (+4/83rd), Atthaya Thitikul (+4/83rd), Leona Maguire (-3/3rd) 5:35 PM ET Hole 1 Nelly Korda (+4/83rd), Jin-young Ko (+7/124th), Alexis Thompson (+2/39th) 5:24 PM ET Hole 1 Nasa Hataoka (-3/3rd), Georgia Hall (+4/83rd), Celine Boutier (+1/29th) 5:24 PM ET Hole 10 Charley Hull (+1/29th), Lilia Vu (+7/124th), Danielle Kang (+1/29th) 11:28 AM ET Hole 10 Linn Grant (+3/66th), Hannah Green (+4/83rd), Ayaka Furue (+2/39th) 4:51 PM ET Hole 1 Sei-young Kim (+2/39th), Ruoning Yin (-1/13th), Megan Khang (+1/29th) 12:55 PM ET Hole 1 Minami Katsu (+3/66th), Da Yeon Lee (+1/29th) 5:02 PM ET Hole 10 Saki Baba (+7/124th), Ashleigh Buhai (+3/66th), Minjee Lee (E/21st)

