Saturday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (49-40) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros and Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won 32 out of the 56 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 49 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 30-19 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 413.

The Astros' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (399 total, 4.6 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 3 @ Rangers W 12-11 Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez July 4 Rockies W 4-1 Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland July 5 Rockies W 6-4 J.P. France vs Chase Anderson July 6 Mariners L 5-1 Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby July 7 Mariners L 10-1 Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo July 8 Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo July 9 Mariners - Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert July 14 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA

Mariners Schedule