How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
Corey Julks and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Bryan Woo, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 106 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .410.
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Houston has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (413 total runs).
- The Astros' .319 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Houston's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.255).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Seattle is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 399 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Valdez has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Valdez will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Woo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Keaton Winn
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Away
|Tommy Milone
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|W 10-1
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
