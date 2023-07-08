Corey Julks and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Bryan Woo, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (413 total runs).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Seattle is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 399 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Valdez has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Woo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - -

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.