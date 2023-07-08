Today's ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 action features world No. 491 Gabriele Piraino and No. 480 Lorenzo Rottoli matching up at Circolo Tennis Maggioni in , as part of the qualifying qualification round 1, among 12 matches in all.

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Federico Salomone vs. Federico Arnaboldi Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Arnaboldi (-2000) Salomone (+625) Alexander Weis vs. Luca Potenza Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Weis (-225) Potenza (+155) Benito Massacri vs. Julian Ocleppo Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Ocleppo (-10000) Massacri (+900) Carlos Lopez Montagud vs. Federico Zeballos Qualification Round 1 6:35 AM ET - - Carlos Sanchez Jover vs. Riccardo Balzerani Qualification Round 1 6:35 AM ET Sanchez Jover (-275) Balzerani (+185) Francesco Forti vs. Federico Iannaccone Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:55 AM ET Forti (-225) Iannaccone (+155) Andrea Meduri vs. Facundo Juarez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:25 AM ET Juarez (-3000) Meduri (+725) Gabriele Piraino vs. Lorenzo Rottoli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET - - Jacopo Bilardo vs. Marcello Serafini Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:55 AM ET Serafini (-3000) Bilardo (+725) Luca Castagnola vs. Gonzalo Villanueva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:45 AM ET Villanueva (-160) Castagnola (+110) Dmitry Popko vs. Marcelo Zormann Da Silva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 AM ET Popko (-550) Zormann Da Silva (+300) Daniel Rincon vs. Tommaso Compagnucci Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:30 AM ET Rincon (-350) Compagnucci (+210)

