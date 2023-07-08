Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) against the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.11 ERA).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 75 times and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 41 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 32-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Atlanta has scored 489 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule