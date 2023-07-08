Matt Olson and Yandy Diaz will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +130. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +130 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 51-24 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 68% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 35-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (74.5% winning percentage).

The Braves have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-37-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 29-13 21-9 38-19 46-23 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.