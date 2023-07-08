The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 167 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .497 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.272).

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (489 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.259).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Strider is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Strider is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

