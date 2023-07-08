Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

This season Milwaukee has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 378 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 31, or 48.4%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cincinnati has won 25 of 50 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (446 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 3 Cubs W 8-6 Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly July 4 Cubs L 7-6 Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks July 5 Cubs L 4-3 Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele July 6 Cubs W 6-5 Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman July 7 Reds W 7-3 Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott July 8 Reds - Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver July 9 Reds - Wade Miley vs Ben Lively July 14 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Phillies - TBA vs TBA

Reds Schedule