The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a six-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 95 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in runs scored with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 446.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Rea will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Luke Weaver (2-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Weaver has made eight starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - -

