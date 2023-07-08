Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at American Family Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Rea has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1 at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 90 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.379/.453 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .259/.346/.430 slash line on the year.

Contreras brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.375/.489 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.342/.415 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

