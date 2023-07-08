Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on July 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at American Family Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Rea Stats
- The Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Rea has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 90 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .283/.379/.453 so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 3
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .259/.346/.430 slash line on the year.
- Contreras brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Steer Stats
- Steer has recorded 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.375/.489 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.342/.415 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-6
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
