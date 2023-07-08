The Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) host the Cincinnati Reds (49-40) on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will look to Colin Rea (5-4) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (2-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-2, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will hand the ball to Rea (5-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Rea has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Colin Rea vs. Reds

The Reds rank fifth in MLB with 446 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 96 home runs (19th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 6-for-21 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.

Weaver is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.