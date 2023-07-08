Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259.
- Harris II has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (23.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (9.2%).
- In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.290
|AVG
|.234
|.330
|OBP
|.286
|.460
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|22/4
|K/BB
|26/9
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.