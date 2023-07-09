Braves vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) squaring off against the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA).
Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.
- The Braves have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Atlanta is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (495 total runs).
- Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-1
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|W 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
