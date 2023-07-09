Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) squaring off against the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (495 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule