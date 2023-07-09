Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -130 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games. Atlanta and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 9.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 88 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 30-13 21-9 39-19 47-23 13-5

