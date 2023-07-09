The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves will send Zach Eflin and Bryce Elder, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 168 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.495) this season.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .271 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 495.

The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.

The Braves rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves' Elder (7-1) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.