How to Watch the Braves vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves will send Zach Eflin and Bryce Elder, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 168 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.495) this season.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .271 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 495.
- The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.
- The Braves rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves' Elder (7-1) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
