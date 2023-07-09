On Sunday, July 9, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (60-28) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) at Tropicana Field, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET. The Braves will be eyeing a series sweep.

The favored Rays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

The Rays have a 47-16 record (winning 74.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Braves have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Braves have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Braves as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

