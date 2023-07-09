Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) into a matchup with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at Tropicana Field, on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Diaz is at .318, the fourth-best average in the league, while Acuna ranks second at .335.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (9-4) for the Rays and Bryce Elder (7-1) for the Braves.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (7-1) takes the mound first for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.45, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Elder is trying to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Elder will try to build on an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (9-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.24 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 16 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.