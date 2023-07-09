Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 11 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.
- Last season the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of July 9 at 11:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.