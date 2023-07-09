Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 4, when he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .276.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 13 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (38.2%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .306 AVG .256 .424 OBP .301 .653 SLG .372 7 XBH 5 5 HR 2 13 RBI 9 8/10 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings