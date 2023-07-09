After three rounds of play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, Nasa Hataoka is in the lead (-7). Watch the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Par 72/6,509 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Nasa Hataoka 1st -7 69-74-66 Allisen Corpuz 2nd -6 69-70-71 Hyo Joo Kim 3rd -4 68-71-73 Bailey Tardy 3rd -4 69-68-75 Jiyai Shin 5th -2 71-73-70

U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 4:20 PM ET Allisen Corpuz (-6/2nd), Nasa Hataoka (-7/1st) 3:58 PM ET Hae-Ran Ryu (-2/5th), Jiyai Shin (-2/5th) 4:09 PM ET Bailey Tardy (-4/3rd), Hyo Joo Kim (-4/3rd) 3:36 PM ET Minjee Lee (+1/9th), Rose Zhang (+1/9th) 2:08 PM ET Xiyu Lin (+4/19th), So-yeon Ryu (+4/19th) 3:47 PM ET Angel Yin (E/7th), Charley Hull (E/7th) 1:57 PM ET Amy Yang (+4/19th), Aine Donegan (+4/19th) 3:25 PM ET Maja Stark (+1/9th), Ayaka Furue (+1/9th) 1:13 PM ET Lydia Ko (+5/29th), Patty Tavatanakit (+5/29th) 12:30 PM ET Dottie Ardina (+6/38th), Ally Ewing (+6/38th)

