Nasa Hataoka is the in the lead at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open after three rounds of play. Hataoka is shooting -7 and is -110 to win.

Want to place a bet on the U.S. Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Women’s Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 4:20 PM ET

4:20 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: -110

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 6 3 3rd Round 2 74 +2 2 4 35th Round 3 66 -6 6 0 1st

Click here to bet on Hataoka at the U.S. Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Allisen Corpuz

Tee Time: 4:20 PM ET

4:20 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-6)

2nd (-6) Odds to Win: +300

Corpuz Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 3rd Round 2 70 -2 4 2 3rd Round 3 71 -1 3 2 5th

Click here to bet on Corpuz with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 4:09 PM ET

4:09 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-4)

3rd (-4) Odds to Win: +333

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 1st Round 2 71 -1 4 3 7th Round 3 73 +1 2 3 21st

Want to place a bet on Kim in the U.S. Women’s Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Hae-Ran Ryu

Tee Time: 3:58 PM ET

3:58 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-2)

5th (-2) Odds to Win: +2000

Ryu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 5 2 3rd Round 2 72 E 2 2 13th Round 3 73 +1 3 2 21st

Think Ryu can win the U.S. Women’s Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jiyai Shin

Tee Time: 3:58 PM ET

3:58 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-2)

5th (-2) Odds to Win: +2000

Shin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 4 1 13th Round 2 73 +1 1 2 20th Round 3 70 -2 2 2 2nd

Click here to bet on Shin at the U.S. Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Xiyu Lin 19th (+4) +3300 Bailey Tardy 3rd (-4) +3300 Ruoning Yin 29th (+5) +4000 Rose Zhang 9th (+1) +6600 Amy Yang 19th (+4) +8000 Lydia Ko 29th (+5) +12500 Ayaka Furue 9th (+1) +12500 Charley Hull 7th (E) +12500 Hye-jin Choi 19th (+4) +12500 Yuka Saso 38th (+6) +15000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.