In the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 7) faces Novak Djokovic (No. 2).

Djokovic is the favorite (-1200) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Rublev, who is +700.

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 92.3% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Novak Djokovic +700 Odds to Win Match -1200 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament -200 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 66.7% 36.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.2

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Rublev beat Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4.

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Djokovic took down No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, winning 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

In his 81 matches over the past year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 26.1 games (38.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, Rublev has played an average of 33.6 games (43.8 in best-of-five matches).

Djokovic has averaged 25.5 games per match (31.7 in best-of-five matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 60.4% of the games.

On grass courts, Djokovic has played four matches and averaged 35.5 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Djokovic has collected three wins, while Rublev has one. In their most recent match on January 25, 2023, Djokovic was victorious 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic has taken eight sets versus Rublev (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Rublev's two.

Djokovic has won 51 games (59.3% win rate) versus Rublev, who has claimed 35 games.

In four matches between Rublev and Djokovic, they have played 21.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

