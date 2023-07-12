Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game offensively last year (10th in NFL), and it allowed 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.
- Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of July 12 at 9:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.