Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (60-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 14.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-7).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 52, or 68.4%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -275 or more and is 5-2 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 73.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 499 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.65 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule