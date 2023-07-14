Matt Olson is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Olson is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Olson has recorded a hit in 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 25 games this season (28.1%), leaving the park in 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Olson has driven in a run in 40 games this season (44.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 50 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .267 AVG .240 .362 OBP .353 .605 SLG .532 27 XBH 21 15 HR 14 37 RBI 35 50/25 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings