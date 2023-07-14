Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Friday, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rays.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .255.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this season (40 of 67), with more than one hit 11 times (16.4%).
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (23.9%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.290
|AVG
|.229
|.330
|OBP
|.279
|.460
|SLG
|.397
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/4
|K/BB
|27/9
|6
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (3-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
