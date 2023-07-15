There will be two semifinals matches today in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023, with a match between No. 72-ranked Sebastian Ofner and No. 111 Juan Manuel Cerundolo as the highlight. All the action from Salzburg Tennis Club is available online via ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: July 15

July 15 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 15

Match Round Match Time Sebastian Ofner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Semifinal 5:00 AM ET Blaz Rola vs. Lukas Neumayer Semifinal 7:00 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Ofner vs. Cerundolo

Through five tournaments so far this year, Ofner is yet to win a title, and his record is 11-5.

Cerundolo hasn't won any of his 10 tournaments so far this year, posting an overall 10-11 record.

Ofner has played 16 matches so far this year across all court types, and 26.8 games per match.

On clay, Ofner has played 12 matches this year, totaling 27.5 games per match while winning 53.9% of games.

Ofner has won 73.9% of his service games so far this year, and 28.6% of his return games.

Cerundolo is averaging 21.6 games per match through his 21 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 49.1% game winning percentage.

Through 19 matches on clay surfaces this year, Cerundolo averages 21.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set with a 51.0% game winning percentage.

Cerundolo has a 68.5% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (85 service games won out of 124) and a 23.4% return game winning percentage (30 return games won out of 128).

Bet on Ofner or Cerundolo to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Juan Manuel Cerundolo Elias Ymer 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Quarterfinal Blaz Rola Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-3 Quarterfinal Sebastian Ofner Nerman Fatic 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 Quarterfinal Lukas Neumayer Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.