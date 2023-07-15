The Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Davis Riley is currently in second place with a score of -7.

Looking to place a bet on Davis Riley at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Riley has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Riley has finished in the top five once.

Riley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Riley will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 34 -5 266 0 17 1 2 $1.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Riley finished second in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

Riley will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards during the past year.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Riley shot better than 47% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Riley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Riley carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Riley's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Riley's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Riley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Riley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Riley Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Riley's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.