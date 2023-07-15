Held from July 13-16, Mina Harigae will play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Looking to wager on Harigae at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Mina Harigae Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Harigae has shot below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Harigae has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Harigae has had an average finish of 29th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Harigae has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Harigae has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -4 278 0 15 0 0 $330,433

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Harigae finished 24th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Harigae will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,551 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Harigae's Last Time Out

Harigae finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was good enough to land her in the 81st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Harigae shot better than just 31% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Harigae shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Harigae recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Harigae had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Harigae's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Harigae ended the U.S. Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Harigae underperformed compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Harigae Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

