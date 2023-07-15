Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
After batting .270 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .298 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.6%).
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year (26 of 69), with two or more runs nine times (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.320
|AVG
|.275
|.379
|OBP
|.320
|.469
|SLG
|.392
|11
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (6.03), 53rd in WHIP (1.417), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.