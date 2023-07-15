The field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) includes Patton Kizzire. The tournament takes place from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Kizzire at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kizzire has shot under par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Kizzire has had an average finish of 43rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Kizzire has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -5 279 0 14 0 2 $943,102

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Kizzire has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Kizzire has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Kizzire has played in the past year has been 39 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Kizzire shot better than only 5% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Kizzire carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Kizzire carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Kizzire's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Kizzire's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Kizzire finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Kizzire underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

