As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, rank them 11th in the league.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.

When favored last season Jacksonville had only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

