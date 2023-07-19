Eddie Rosario returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ryne Nelson and the Arizona DiamondbacksJuly 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 15 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .255.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has had an RBI in 24 games this year (29.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .258 AVG .252 .293 OBP .324 .503 SLG .472 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 40/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

