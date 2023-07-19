Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .816 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Read More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Murphy has had a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.5%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (23.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (40.6%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (21.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.4% of his games this season (32 of 69), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.308
|AVG
|.277
|.392
|OBP
|.386
|.571
|SLG
|.580
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|28
|37/15
|K/BB
|30/16
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2).
