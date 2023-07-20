In the opening round of group-stage matches, Norway will meet New Zealand at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 20 at 3:00 AM ET.

This game will be available on FOX US.

How to Watch Norway vs. New Zealand

Norway Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away New Zealand July 20 - Away Switzerland July 25 - Away Philippines July 30 - Home

Norway's Recent Performance

Norway lost to England in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 3-0.

Isabell Herlovsen recorded two goals in the tournament.

In addition, Karina Saevik added one assist.

Norway was 4-1-5 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -8. This year, its record is 0-2-2 against fellow World Cup squads (-4 goal differential).

Norway's last match against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with Sweden 3-3 on April 11.

Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Norway July 20 - Home Philippines July 25 - Home Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

At the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand failed to make it past the group stage.

New Zealand is 1-0-6 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -18. In 2022, it went 1-1-6 in such matches (-12 goal differential).

New Zealand's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it defeated Vietnam 2-0 on July 10.

