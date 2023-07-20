Thursday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-33) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) at 12:20 PM (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.14 ERA).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 81 times and won 53, or 65.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 24-8, a 75% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 530 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Braves Schedule