The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .255 with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is fifth in slugging.

In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

In 27.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.7% of his games this season, Olson has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52 of 94 games this season, and more than once 18 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .268 AVG .240 .369 OBP .353 .595 SLG .532 29 XBH 21 16 HR 14 42 RBI 35 54/29 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings