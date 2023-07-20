How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Atlanta Dream versus the Connecticut Sun is one of four solid options on today's WNBA schedule.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream
The Dream hit the road the Sun on Thursday at 11:30 AM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 15-6
- ATL Record: 12-8
- CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- ATL Stats: 86.4 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- CON Odds to Win: -267
- ATL Odds to Win: +211
- Total: 167.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks go on the road to face the Lynx on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 9-12
- LAS Record: 7-13
- MIN Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -142
- LAS Odds to Win: +117
- Total: 162 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Seattle Storm face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces travel to face the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 4-16
- LVA Record: 19-2
- SEA Stats: 79.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -18
- LVA Odds to Win: -4036
- SEA Odds to Win: +1450
- Total: 169.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury face the Chicago Sky
The Sky go on the road to face the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 5-15
- CHI Record: 8-12
- PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- CHI Stats: 77.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- CHI Odds to Win: -137
- PHO Odds to Win: +113
- Total: 156.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.