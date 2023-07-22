The field for the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom will feature Jordan Spieth. The par-71 course spans 7,383 yards and the purse is $16,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on Spieth at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Spieth has finished under par four times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Spieth has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 18 -6 279 0 14 5 6 $7.3M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In his past nine appearances at this event, Spieth has five top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes and one win.

Spieth has made the cut in each of his last nine trips to this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,383 yards this week, 378 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Royal Liverpool Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Spieth has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,343 yards, 40 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth finished in the eighth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open placed him in the 45th percentile.

Spieth was better than 39% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.64.

Spieth failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Spieth recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Spieth's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average of 4.9.

At that last outing, Spieth had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Spieth ended the Genesis Scottish Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

