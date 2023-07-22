The field at the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California will feature Sam Bennett. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $3,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,480-yard course from July 20-23.

Sam Bennett Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Bennett has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Bennett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Bennett has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Bennett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 34 -1 285 0 5 0 0 $270,615

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) measures 7,480 yards for this tournament, 475 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 151 yards longer than the average course Bennett has played in the past year (7,329 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Bennett shot better than 65% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Bennett recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bennett carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Bennett recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last tournament, Bennett carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Bennett finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bennett had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

