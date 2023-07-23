As action in the Ladies Open Lausanne nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Alize Cornet versus Diane Parry. Cornet is +550 (third-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Cornet at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Cornet's Next Match

On Friday, July 28 at 9:30 AM ET, Cornet will play Parry in the quarterfinals, after getting past Jil Teichmann 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in the previous round.

Cornet Stats

Cornet defeated Teichmann 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Cornet is 18-21 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

Cornet has a match record of 3-5 on clay over the last 12 months.

In her 39 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Cornet has averaged 22.2 games.

Over the past year, Cornet has played eight matches on clay, and 24.3 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Cornet has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.

On clay over the past 12 months, Cornet has claimed 63.6% of her service games and 35.8% of her return games.

