Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves head into the final of a three-game series against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 55-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.5% of those games).

Atlanta has a 28-13 record (winning 68.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-42-3).

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-19 31-15 22-11 41-23 50-29 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.