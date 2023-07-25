Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.7%), homering in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.239
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.298
|.447
|SLG
|.444
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|21
|42/17
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .233 against him this season. He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 games.
