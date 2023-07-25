Sean Murphy -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with John Schreiber on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

John Schreiber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .285 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 45 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (22.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

In 33 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .299 AVG .269 .382 OBP .379 .555 SLG .555 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 28 38/15 K/BB 33/16 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings