Sean Murphy -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with John Schreiber on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .285 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 45 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (22.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
  • In 33 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.299 AVG .269
.382 OBP .379
.555 SLG .555
19 XBH 16
8 HR 9
29 RBI 28
38/15 K/BB 33/16
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schreiber gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
  • In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .233 against him. He has a 2.12 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
