Spain vs. Zambia: Women’s World Cup Group C Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 26
On Wednesday, July 26 at 3:30 AM ET, Spain and Zambia square off in Group C at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after defeating Costa Rica and losing to Japan, respectively, in their tournament openers.
The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Spain (-9231), draw (+2850), Zambia (+7217). An over/under of 5 goals (with the over at -115 and the under at -115) has been set for this match.
Bet on the result of Spain vs. Zambia at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Spain vs. Zambia Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 5
- Spain Moneyline: -9231
- Zambia Moneyline: +7217
Spain vs. Zambia World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams combine to score three goals per game, two fewer than this match's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score a combined five goals per game, the same as this match's over/under.
- Spain has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Spain has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -9231 or shorter.
- Zambia lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Zambia has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +7217 odds on them winning this game.
Spain World Cup Stats
Take your pick for Spain vs. Zambia on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Spain vs. Zambia Recent Performance
- Spain is 7-0-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +28. In 2022, it went 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).
- Spain picked up the victory in its last game 3-0 over Costa Rica on July 21. was outshot in the matchup, one to 35.
- Spain were led by Bonmati and Gonzalez, who scored one goal each, in that game against .
- Zambia is 1-1-4 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -13. In 2022, it went 1-0-3 in such matches (-2 goal differential).
- Last time out on July 22 against Japan, Zambia suffered a 5-0 loss, and was outshot 24 to zero.
- Zambia did not have a single shot in the match.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Zambia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Catherine Musonda
|25
|1
|-
|Judith Soko
|19
|2
|YASA (Zambia)
|Lushomo Mweemba
|22
|3
|Green Buffaloes (Zambia)
|Susan Banda
|33
|4
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Mary Mulenga
|25
|5
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Mary Wilombe
|25
|6
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Ochumba Lubandji
|22
|7
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Margaret Belemu
|26
|8
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Hellen Mubanga
|28
|9
|Zaragoza CFF (Spain)
|Comfort Selemani
|18
|10
|-
|Barbra Banda
|23
|11
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Evarine Katongo
|20
|12
|ZISD (Zambia)
|Martha Tembo
|25
|13
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Ireen Lungu
|25
|14
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Agness Musesa
|-
|15
|-
|Letisha Lungu
|-
|16
|-
|Racheal Kundananji
|23
|17
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Eunice Sakala
|21
|18
|Nkwazi (Zambia)
|Xiomara Mapepa
|21
|19
|-
|Hellen Chanda
|25
|20
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Avell Chitundu
|25
|21
|ZESCO (Zambia)
|Esther Banda
|18
|22
|-
|Vast Phiri
|27
|23
|ZESCO (Zambia)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.