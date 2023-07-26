Wednesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (54-47) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (64-35) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 86 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 36-13 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 551 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Braves Schedule