Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (13-10) play Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (17-5) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Dream vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-5.8)

New York (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Dream vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 13-8-0 this season.

Atlanta has seen 11 of its 22 games go over the point total.

Dream Performance Insights

At 85 points scored per game and 84.7 points conceded, the Dream are fourth in the WNBA on offense and ninth on defense.

On the glass, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.2 per game). It is ninth in rebounds conceded (35.8 per game).

In 2023, the Dream are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

With 7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from downtown, the Dream are seventh and fourth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, the Dream are fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.3. They are third-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.6%.

Atlanta takes 71.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.6% of Atlanta's buckets are 2-pointers, and 23.4% are 3-pointers.

