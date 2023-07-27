The Atlanta Dream (13-10) will turn to Rhyne Howard (18.6 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Breanna Stewart (22.6, second) and the New York Liberty (17-5) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Barclays Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Liberty

Atlanta scores an average of 85.0 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 82.4 New York allows to opponents.

The Dream have compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.4% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (35.8%) is just 0.2 percentage points lower than opponents of New York are averaging (36.0%).

The Dream are 8-5 in games when the team hits more than 36.0% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Atlanta rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 0.5 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 86.0 points per contest, 1.0 more than their season average of 85.0.

In its past 10 games, Atlanta is draining 7.6 threes per game, 0.6 more than its season average (7.0). It also has a higher three-point percentage over its past 10 games (37.3%) compared to its season average (35.8%).

Dream Injuries